Toll From E. Guinea Blasts Rises To 98 Dead, 615 Wounded: VP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The toll from accidental explosions that rocked a military camp in Equatorial Guinea and the surrounding area rose sharply on Monday to 98 dead and 615 wounded, the vice president said.

The blasts on Sunday, involving ammunition stocks and explosives at the camp in the country's economic hub Bata, devastated buildings at the compound and countless houses in surrounding residential areas.

"At the moment, we deplore 98 dead and 615 injured," Vice President TeodoroNguema Obiang Mangue wrote on his Twitter account.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

