UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Tonight Is For Kobe': Lizzo Dedicates Grammys To Late NBA Legend

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

'Tonight is for Kobe': Lizzo dedicates Grammys to late NBA legend

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Top nominee Lizzo kicked off the 2020 Grammys on Sunday with a tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, before launching into a rousing medley of her hits.

"Tonight is for Kobe," shouted the 31-year-old, who has already won two awards in the pre-gala event that led into music's marquee night.

Bryant -- a hero for Los Angeles who played for the Lakers in the Staples Center, where the Grammys are being held -- died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day, along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter.

After a glittering performance of "Truth Hurts" and "Cuz I love You" -- which featured ballerinas, orchestrals and the artist's signature flute skills -- Lizzo passed the torch to Grammy host Alicia Keys who offered another moving tribute to Bryant.

"We're all feeling crazy sadness right now. Earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero," she said.

"And we're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," said Keys, before launching into a soulful rendition of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye" with the group Boyz II Men.

Top contenders at Sunday's glam gala include Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Related Topics

World Music Died Los Angeles Kobe Sunday 2020 Event All Top Love Sad

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat condemns terrorist attack ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Police Chief to meet PM today evening

8 minutes ago

FNC Interior Affairs Committee, French National As ..

14 minutes ago

SBP asked to stop rubbing salt in the wound: Mian ..

17 minutes ago

Masood urges business community to invest in AJK

19 minutes ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.