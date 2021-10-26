UrduPoint.com

Top Biden Official Voices 'concern' Over Activist In Myanmar

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A top aide to President Joe Biden told representatives from Myanmar's government in exile Monday that he is concerned by the military junta's arrest of democracy activist Ko Jimmy, a White House spokeswoman said.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met virtually with members of the exiled government, Duwa Lashi La and Zin Mar Aung, in the latest show of support, NSC spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.

Sullivan "underscored continued US support for the pro-democracy movement in Burma and they discussed ongoing efforts to restore Burma's path to democracy," Horne said, referring to the Southeast Asian country by its former name.

Sullivan called out what he called "the Burmese military's brutal violence" and "also expressed concern over the recent arrest of pro-democracy activist Ko Jimmy.

" The United States "will continue to advocate for his release and the release of all those unjustly detained," Horne said.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February coup, triggering nationwide protests that have seen more than 1,100 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.

Junta opponents -- including allies of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party and activists -- have gone into hiding across the country, while some villagers have taken up arms.

Last Saturday, soldiers raided a housing complex in the North Dagon township of Yangon, arresting Ko Jimmy, who is also known as Kyaw Min Yu.

