Total Covid Cases In Americas Rises By 30% To 27 Mln In Just One Month: PAHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Washington, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases surged by nearly 30 percent across the Americas region in just one month, the Pan American Health Organization warned Wednesday, releasing figures for November.

In that month "we had over six million new cases reported" in the region covering North, South and Central America as well as the Caribbean, PAHO director Carissa Etienne told reporters in Washington.

