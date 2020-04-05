UrduPoint.com
Tour Of Flanders Could Go Ahead 'later This Year'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:10 PM

Brussels, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The organisers of the Tour of Flanders said on Sunday that this year's race, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, could still go ahead.

The race, one of cycling's five one-day 'monuments', has been held in the Belgian region of Flanders since 1913 and the 2020 edition was replaced by a short virtual version on Sunday.

"The goal is to still organise 'De Ronde' later this year. Everyone has agreed on that. But for now, it's just hypothetical discussions because we don't know when the crisis will end," organiser Tomas Van Den Spiegel told Flemish television channel VRT.

"We are open to all scenarios," he added.

The 13-man field in the online race broadcast on tv, led by defending champion Alberto Bettiol, will race 32km on rollers from the confinement of their own homes.

