UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trial Of Alleged Mastermind Behind Honduran Activist Murder Begins

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Trial of alleged mastermind behind Honduran activist murder begins

Tegucigalpa, Honduras, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The trial of a businessman accused of being the "intellectual author" of the 2016 murder of high-profile Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres has begun in the capital Tegucigalpa.

David Castillo was president of electric group Desarrollos Energeticos (DESA), the company behind a hydroelectric dam that at the time of her death Caceres was mobilising opposition against.

A coordinator for indigenous organizations in Honduras, Caceres was assassinated in March 2016 by gunmen who entered her house in the community of La Esperanza.

Her murder brought international attention to the threats and intimidation faced by environmentalists and rights activists in the Central American nation.

"There is overwhelming proof against David Castillo and he should be convicted," Caceres' daughter Berta Zuniga told AFP at an indigenous religious ceremony organised in front of the court where the trial opened Tuesday.

"Berta (Caceres) did not die, she multiplied", shouted around a hundred people, in front of an altar with candles, flowers and photos of the environmentalist.

Castillo, a former military officer who trained at the US academy West Point, was arrested in March 2018.

He was accused of masterminding her murder, in connection with which other DESA employees have already been convicted.

The hydroelectric dam was planned to sit across the Gualcarque River, on which indigenous communities depended -- and protests organised by Caceres and her organisation COPINH had paralyzed the construction site.

In 2019 Sergio Rodriguez, a top DESA official, was jailed for 30 years for orchestrating the killing with Douglas Bustillo, DESA's former chief of security, and soldier Mariano Diaz.

The court found they paid four gunmen $4,000 to carry out the murder.

Related Topics

Murder Company Dam La Esperanza Tegucigalpa Douglas David Honduras SITE March 2016 2018 2019 Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms resolve for requisite legal process f ..

48 seconds ago

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Fakeeh University Hosp ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

27 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

31 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.