UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Casts Doubt On Chinese Coronavirus Figures

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:30 AM

Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures

Washington, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump cast doubt Wednesday on the accuracy of official Chinese figures on its coronavirus outbreak after US lawmakers, citing an intelligence report, accused Beijing of a cover up.

"How do we know" if they are accurate, Trump asked at a press conference. "Their numbers seem to be a little bit on the light side."Trump insisted that "the relationship with China's a good one" and that he remained close to President Xi Jinping.

Related Topics

China Trump Beijing Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 April 2020

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services dedicates Al Ain Hospita ..

8 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

ADDED implements incentive measures to ensure busi ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.