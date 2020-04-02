Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures

Washington, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump cast doubt Wednesday on the accuracy of official Chinese figures on its coronavirus outbreak after US lawmakers, citing an intelligence report, accused Beijing of a cover up.

"How do we know" if they are accurate, Trump asked at a press conference. "Their numbers seem to be a little bit on the light side."Trump insisted that "the relationship with China's a good one" and that he remained close to President Xi Jinping.