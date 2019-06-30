UrduPoint.com
Trump Leaves South Korea For US After Historic Step Into The North

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 03:30 PM

Trump leaves South Korea for US after historic step into the North

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump left South Korea on Sunday after a trip to Asia that took in a G20 summit in Japan and a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula.

Trump departed on Air Force One just before 1000 GMT (7pm local time) en route to Washington, a few hours after he became the first sitting US president to step onto North Korean soil.

