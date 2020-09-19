Trump says Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'led an amazing life'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump paid tribute to the "amazing life" led by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg from the campaign trail Friday, after learning that the liberal icon had died.

Trump, campaigning in Minnesota, was on stage at a rally when the news of the hugely popular justice's death broke, and was informed of her passing by reporters after his speech.

"She just died?" he said, according to a pool report. "I didn't know that. She led an amazing life, what else can you say?"