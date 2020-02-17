Trump, Turkey call for Russia to stop backing Syrian 'atrocities'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump has called for Russia to end its support for the Syrian regime's "atrocities" as he expressed US concern over violence in the Idlib region, the White House said Sunday.

Turkey's foreign minister also pressed his Russian counterpart over the attacks by Damascus.

Backed by Russian air power, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made fresh gains Sunday as he intensified his assault on the holdout northwestern province of Idlib.

In a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump "expressed concern over the violence in Idlib, Syria and... conveyed the United States' desire to see an end to Russia's support for the Assad regime's atrocities."