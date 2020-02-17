UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Turkey Call For Russia To Stop Backing Syrian 'atrocities'

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 08:10 AM

Trump, Turkey call for Russia to stop backing Syrian 'atrocities'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump has called for Russia to end its support for the Syrian regime's "atrocities" as he expressed US concern over violence in the Idlib region, the White House said Sunday.

Turkey's foreign minister also pressed his Russian counterpart over the attacks by Damascus.

Backed by Russian air power, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made fresh gains Sunday as he intensified his assault on the holdout northwestern province of Idlib.

In a call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump "expressed concern over the violence in Idlib, Syria and... conveyed the United States' desire to see an end to Russia's support for the Assad regime's atrocities."

Related Topics

Syria Russia White House Damascus Trump Idlib United States Tayyip Erdogan Sunday

Recent Stories

&#039;Belonging&#039; sheds light on the concept o ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches new strategy focusing on ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives former British Prime ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives IMF Managing Director

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Emirati women&#039;s a ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WBG President explore prospects ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.