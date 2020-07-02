UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Women Cyclists Challenge Gender Norms

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:50 AM

Tunis, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Bicycling has made recent inroads in the Tunisian capital, with women leading the peloton to achieve greater mobility and break gender norms as the coronavirus pandemic boosts the two-wheeled trend.

Every Sunday morning, the Japanese garden in central Tunis is transformed into an impromptu bicycle academy for dozens of novice cyclists. The students are adults and nearly all women, who missed the chance to learn to ride as children.

Dressed in tracksuits and sneakers, the beginners ride learner cycles as they wobble around the park, a much safer venue than the traffic-clogged streets of downtown.

"I came to free myself from the burden of never having learned to ride a bicycle," said Samia, 40, who is proud to have mastered cycling by her second training session.

"We didn't learn as girls, it wasn't the done thing in our culture. This patriarchal view of society meant that only boys were given bikes. Thankfully things are changing now," she said, promising to teach her own children to ride.

The bicycle school was opened by the Tunisian Velorution ("cycle revolution") association and has taught nearly 700 cyclists in the past two years, 97 percent of whom are women.

Each training session offers different generations and social classes a chance to mix. Women from 15 to 70 pursue a shared determination to fulfil a childhood dream.

The coronavirus lockdown saw streets empty of cars throughout the spring and caused demand for cycling lessons to soar. The association has doubled its weekly classes since recently resuming.

This time "lots of people got involved", said Stephanie Pouessel, co-founder of Velorution Tunisia. "It's a symbol of autonomy. A way for women to take control of their transport, and thus their life." Aida, a 61-year-old former maths teacher, is learning to ride in her retirement. "As mothers we taught our children to ride a bike, but we forgot to teach ourselves," she said.

"I can start and stop by myself now. I've learned to brake," she said.

Her goal now is to beat the traffic by biking through the streets.

