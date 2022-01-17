UrduPoint.com

Tunisian Ninth Seed Jabeur Pulls Out Of Australian Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Tunisian ninth seed Jabeur pulls out of Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Tunisian ninth seed Ons Jabeur pulled out of the Australian Open before her first-round match Monday after injuring herself last week at the Sydney Classic.

The 27-year-old, a quarter-finalist in 2020, was due to meet Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz in a later afternoon clash but was replaced by lucky loser Irina Bara of Romania.

No official reason was given but Jabeur retired hurt in Sydney last week while playing world number seven Anett Kontaveit.

She called for a timeout after losing the first set and after lengthy treatment on her lower back, forfeited the match.

Missing the Australian Open is a big blow for a player who had a breakthrough 2021, when she won her maiden WTA singles title and surged into the top 10 for the first time.

Related Topics

World Sydney Spain Romania 2020 Australian Open Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th January 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

1 day ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

1 day ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.