UrduPoint.com

Turkey Reports Over 1,200 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Turkey reports over 1,200 new coronavirus cases

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) -:Turkey registered 1,260 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said four related deaths and 1,225 recoveries were also recorded, while 137,573 tests were conducted.

To stem the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered more than 147.

7 million vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.83 million people have received their first jabs, while over 53.06 million are fully vaccinated.

Turkey lifted its longtime indoor mask mandate last month, except for public transportation and in hospitals.

More than 526.9 million COVID-19 cases and over 6.28 million deaths have been reported in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Turkey January December 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

6 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

14 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

14 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

14 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.