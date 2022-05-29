Turkey reports over 1,200 new coronavirus cases

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) -:Turkey registered 1,260 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said four related deaths and 1,225 recoveries were also recorded, while 137,573 tests were conducted.

To stem the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered more than 147.

7 million vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.83 million people have received their first jabs, while over 53.06 million are fully vaccinated.

Turkey lifted its longtime indoor mask mandate last month, except for public transportation and in hospitals.

More than 526.9 million COVID-19 cases and over 6.28 million deaths have been reported in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.