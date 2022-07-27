UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Drill For Gas In Mediterranean Early Next Month: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Turkey to drill for gas in Mediterranean early next month: ministry

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Turkey will resume gas exploration off its coast in the Mediterranean on August 9, the energy ministry said Tuesday.

"Turkish drilling ship Adbulhamid Han will start a mission in the Mediterranean on August 9 departing from the Mersin port" in the south of the country, it said in a statement.

It did not say where exactly the drilling would take place, but a top Turkish official last week said it would carry on with exploration near the divided island of Cyprus next month.

The European Union came close to sanctioning Ankara in 2020 for pushing into contested east Mediterranean waters in search of fresh natural gas reserves.

Turkey disputes its maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean with EU members Greece and Cyprus.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish forces occupied the northern part of the island in response to a military coup sponsored by the junta in power in Greece at the time.

The northern third is the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) -- recognised only by Ankara.

The southern part of the island is Greek-speaking and a member of the European Union.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Ankara Cyprus Greece August Gas 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power ..

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power grab

38 minutes ago
 US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic ..

US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic rights

38 minutes ago
 Stenson set for LIV debut as Trump course hosts ev ..

Stenson set for LIV debut as Trump course hosts event

40 minutes ago
 Supreme Court decision on CM Punjab's election to ..

Supreme Court decision on CM Punjab's election to create further 'chaos', 'anarc ..

40 minutes ago
 Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: Prime ..

Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: Prime Minister

40 minutes ago
 31 arrested for bathing in sea

31 arrested for bathing in sea

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.