ANKARA, 28 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) –:The number of road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased 37.2% year-on-year in June, the country's statistics authority revealed on Wednesday.

A total of 104,316 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered last month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Compared to the previous month, motor vehicle registration surged by 35.7%.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered to the traffic reached nearly 24.73 million by the end of June, TurkStat said.

In June, automobiles accounted for most new registrations -- 49.8% -- while motorcycles accounted for 30.2%. Small trucks represented 10.6%.

In terms of distribution of model brands for newly registered cars in the month, 12.7% were Fiat and Renault, 10.6% Volkswagen and 6.4% Peugeot.