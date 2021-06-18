UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Aerospace Building Huge Subsonic Wind Tunnel

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Turkish Aerospace building huge subsonic wind tunnel

ISTANBUL, 18 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :– Turkey's state-run aviation company, Turkish Aerospace (TAI), is building Europe's second-largest subsonic wind tunnel for testing the country's fighter jets.

"The wind tunnel is intended to be used in the development of indigenous, rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft, especially the Turkish Fighter," a press release read on Friday.

The tunnel, including three different sections -- large, small and open --, will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology measurement and sensing devices for advanced testing.

"With the integrated moving ground belt system, landing and take-off tests for aircraft will be carried out only in this tunnel in Turkey," it noted.

Temel Kotil, the company's CEO, said: "Our facility will be the only facility in Turkey in this field with the capability to allow aeroacoustic testing."

Related Topics

Technology Europe Turkey Company

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting discount offers on Daraz Mob ..

23 minutes ago

Accidentally fired bullet kills child in Charsadda ..

17 minutes ago

Lavrov Hopes Situation With Russian National Sapeg ..

17 minutes ago

Moscow records 9,056 new Covid cases, a pandemic h ..

17 minutes ago

Russia, Belarus Share Common Vision of How to Move ..

17 minutes ago

UNHCR calls on world leaders to act to reverse the ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.