Turkish Airlines To Link Istanbul, Luanda With Regular Flights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

LUANDA, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Turkish Airlines plans to connect Angola's capital Luanda and the major Turkish city Istanbul this year, Alp Yavuzeser, the company's regional director for Africa, said here Thursday.

"There is still no precise date, but the licensing process is proceeding," Yavuzeser said to the press after a meeting with a cooperative partner from the Angolan side.

Noting that the process is "at a good pace," he said, "We believe that soon, this year, we will connect Istanbul and Luanda, initially with two weekly flights."

