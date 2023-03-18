UrduPoint.com

Turkish, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Meet In Cairo For Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers meet in Cairo for talks

CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Türkiye's foreign minister met with his Egyptian counterpart on Saturday (March 18) for talks in Cairo.

Mevlut Cavusoglu is paying one-day official visit to Egypt upon the invitation of Sameh Shoukry.

"In the meetings, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers are expected to hold a news conference after the meeting.

After the powerful Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, Shoukry visited the quake-hit Adana and Mersin provinces. His visit to Türkiye was the first by an Egyptian foreign minister in more than a decade.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been maintained at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup which overthrew late President Mohammed Morsi.

Related Topics

Egypt Visit Cairo Adana March All

Recent Stories

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

33 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

1 hour ago
 Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions i ..

Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions in Italy

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with French Presid ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, political ..

2 hours ago
 Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039; ..

Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039;s heritage: Mariam Almheiri

2 hours ago
 HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.