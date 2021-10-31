UrduPoint.com

Turkish-flagged Migrant Ship Anchored Off Greek Island

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :A Turkish-flagged cargo ship carrying about 400 migrants that had sent a distress signal on Friday has safely anchored off the Aegean island of Kos, Greece's coastguard said on Saturday.

The ship was in international waters when the engine failed, according to reports.

The Greek migration and shipping ministers had contacted Turkish authorities asking them to take back the vessel, as well as the European Commission, Athens news Agency said.

The Greek islands of the Eastern Aegean are the first port of call for waves of migrants coming via Turkey in search of better lives in Europe.

On Tuesday, four migrants, two of them children, drowned after a boat sank off the island of Chios.

The vessel had set out from Turkey amid strong winds, and none of the occupants had been given a life vest, the Greek Coastguard said in a statement.

