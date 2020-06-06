Ankara, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :A Turkish soldier was killed on Friday in Syria's Idlib region after an attack on an armoured ambulance, the defence ministry said.

Two other soldiers were injured, it said in a statement, adding the army retaliated by hitting specified targets.

The ministry did not give further information.

A Russian-backed Damascus offensive on the last rebel bastion in the country has killed hundreds of civilians since December and displaced close to a million people.

A ceasefire between rebel-backer Turkey and regime-ally Russia was agreed for Idlib and came into force on March 6.

Late last month, a Turkish soldier was killed by a roadside bomb while on patrol on the key M4 highway in Idlib.

raz/pvh