Turkish Stock Market Closes At Record High Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ANKARA, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :– Türkiye's benchmark stock index saw a record high closing on Wednesday, while it climbed to an all-time high during trading hours.

Borsa Istanbul closed at 2,568.76 points with a daily gain of 0.85%. Starting the day at 2,554.28 points, the index rose 21.67 points from Tuesday's close of 2,547.09.

The index's lowest value during the day was 2,554.28 points and its highest was 2.585,78 – an all-time high.

Its total market value was more than 2 trillion Turkish liras ($127 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of almost 42.

7 billion Turkish liras ($2.6 billion).

During the third transaction day of the week, 67 stocks on the index rose, 30 fell, and three remained unchanged compared to Tuesday's close.

The highest trading volumes were posted by national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, polyester producer Sasa and private lender Garanti BBVA.

Aksa Energy was the best performer of the day, with its shares up 9.94%, while conglomerate Sabanci Holding saw the biggest drop of 2.17%.

