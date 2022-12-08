UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stocks Flat At Thursday's Open

Published December 08, 2022

ISTANBUL, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 4.823,33 points on Thursday, down 0.08%, or 3.7 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index plunged 3.46% to close the midweek at 4,827.

04 points, with a daily trading volume of 110 billion Turkish liras ($5.89 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 18.6449 as of 10.14 a.m. local time (0714GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 19.6011, while a British pound traded for 22.7521 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $78.19 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,797.45.

