Turkiye Endeavors To Heal Quake-victims's Wounds:Top Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ANKARA, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Türkiye is doing its best to heal the wounds of the victims of Feb. 6 powerful earthquakes, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

"Our state pulls out all the stops to heal the wounds of quake-victims," Altun told Greek daily Kathimerini in an interview.

He added that the citizens provide financial and in-kind support to institutions that carry out aid activities, especially Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

"Indeed, we have clearly demonstrated the unity and integrity of Türkiye with its state and nation during this difficult period. At the moment, our government has no priority other than meeting the needs of our citizens and rebuilding our cities affected by the earthquake," he said.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes, while the death toll is now over 44,215.

"Both of these earthquakes were bigger than the one we experienced in the Marmara region in 1999. Moreover, 11 provinces were affected by this situation separately. Our nation called these earthquakes the 'disaster of the century'," Altun said.

