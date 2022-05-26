ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Turkiye's benchmark stock index opened at 2,422.80 points on Thursday, gaining 4.70 points, or 0.19%, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 1.81% to finish Wednesday at 2,418.10 points, with a daily trading volume of 34 billion Turkish liras ($2.08 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 16.3992 as of 10.07 a.m. local time (0707GMT) up 0.25% for the day.

The euro/lira exchange rate was at 17.5175 for a daily gain of 0.4%, while a British pound traded for 20.6262 liras -- a 0.84% increase.

Brent crude oil was trading around $111.41 per barrel with a 0.25% gain at the time.