Turks send aid to fire-hit areas in south, SW Turkey

ISTANBUL, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Turkish people on Sunday continued to send aid supplies to those affected by devastating wildfires that hit the south and southwestern parts of Turkey.

The Istanbul foundation affiliated with the Istanbul municipality sent an aid truck carrying food and relief supplies to the fire-hit southwestern Mugla province.

The municipality said the supplies also included fireproof trousers, shoes, boots, gas masks, fireproof blankets, fire extinguishers, helmets, medical equipment for the burns, phone chargers, and generators.

Several charity groups in Istanbul also launched campaigns to help those whose houses were burned to furnish their homes in both Mugla and the southern province of Antalya.

They have been collecting all kinds of household appliances, pillows, bed linens, and other materials and constantly sending them to the fire-hit zones.

Several aid trucks loaded with basic supply materials have been arriving in the Manavgat district of Antalya, one of the worst-hit areas from the fire, from many provinces across the country.