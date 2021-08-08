UrduPoint.com

Turks Send Aid To Fire-hit Areas In South, SW Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

Turks send aid to fire-hit areas in south, SW Turkey

ISTANBUL, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Turkish people on Sunday continued to send aid supplies to those affected by devastating wildfires that hit the south and southwestern parts of Turkey.

The Istanbul foundation affiliated with the Istanbul municipality sent an aid truck carrying food and relief supplies to the fire-hit southwestern Mugla province.

The municipality said the supplies also included fireproof trousers, shoes, boots, gas masks, fireproof blankets, fire extinguishers, helmets, medical equipment for the burns, phone chargers, and generators.

Several charity groups in Istanbul also launched campaigns to help those whose houses were burned to furnish their homes in both Mugla and the southern province of Antalya.

They have been collecting all kinds of household appliances, pillows, bed linens, and other materials and constantly sending them to the fire-hit zones.

Several aid trucks loaded with basic supply materials have been arriving in the Manavgat district of Antalya, one of the worst-hit areas from the fire, from many provinces across the country.

Related Topics

Fire Turkey Mugla Antalya Istanbul Gas Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to ..

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to Abu Dhabi International Airpo ..

3 hours ago
 AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: ..

AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: DoH

3 hours ago
 ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of fa ..

ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of falconry

3 hours ago
 Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-yea ..

Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2021 results

3 hours ago
 UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎acad ..

UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎academic year 2021-2022‎

4 hours ago
 Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial office ..

Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial officer&#039;s qualification from AD ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.