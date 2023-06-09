UrduPoint.com

Two Children 'still Critical' After France Knife Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Paris, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Two children were fighting for their lives a day after being stabbed by a man in a park in the French Alps, the government said Friday.

"There are still two children considered to be in critical condition," government spokesman Olivier Veran said in an interview with French media, adding that the children had undergone "surgical interventions".

He also cautioned against jumping to conclusions in the case.

"We obviously need transparency, and everything must be done so that this type of drama does not happen again, but once we have done preliminary work," he said.

In an attack that shocked the nation, a man armed with a knife stabbed four preschool children and two adults Thursday at a playground and public park in the normally tranquil lakeside town of Annecy.

The child victims were aged between 22 and 36 months.

The motive for the rampage remained unclear, with a local prosecutor saying "There's no obvious terrorist motive".

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said he was "not known by any intelligence service" and did not have "any history of psychiatric problems".

