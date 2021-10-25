Two Dead In Bus Explosion Near Kampala, Uganda: Police
Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :At least two people died and several others were wounded on Monday in an explosion on a bus near Kampala, police said following a deadly attack in the Ugandan capital.
"The death of two people has been confirmed," Ugandan police spokesman Fred Enanga said in a statement, adding that several people wounded were being evacuated.