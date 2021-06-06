Two Drones Shot Down Above Iraq Base Housing US Troops: Army
Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:30 PM
Baghdad, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Iraqi army said Sunday two drones were destroyed above a base housing US troops, one month after the same base was targeted by an armed drone.
The US military's C-RAM defence system was activated to shoot down the drones above the Ain al-Assad base, located in Iraq's western desert, the Iraqi military said.
Several hours earlier a rocket was shot down above Baghdad airport, without causing casualties or damage. The US consistently blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for such attacks.