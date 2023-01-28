UrduPoint.com

Two Indian Military Jets Crash, One Injured Pilot Found: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Two Indian military jets crash, one injured pilot found: police

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crashed Saturday in an apparent mid-air collision while on exercises around 300 kilometres (185 miles) south of the capital New Delhi, police at the crash site told AFP.

"We have located the wreckage of one of the planes and found an injured pilot in the Parhadgarh forests," officer Dharmender Gaur told AFP.

"The other plane has likely fallen further away from the site and we have sent teams to locate it." The crash is the latest in a string of aviation accidents involving India's military air fleet.

Five army soldiers were killed last October when their helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh state, near the country's militarised and disputed border with China.

It was the second military chopper crash in the state that month, coming weeks after a Cheetah helicopter came down near the town of Tawang, killing its pilot.

India's defence chief, General Bipin Rawat, was among 13 people killed when his Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter crashed while transporting him to an air force base in December 2021.

ja-gle/mca

Related Topics

India Injured Army Police China New Delhi SITE October December Border From Bipin Rawat

Recent Stories

Court directs police to produce Fawad before it ti ..

Court directs police to produce Fawad before it till 12: 30 pm today

13 minutes ago
 Czech voters flock to polls for second round of pr ..

Czech voters flock to polls for second round of presidential election

22 minutes ago
 DEWA’s virtual employee ‘Rammas’ responds to ..

DEWA’s virtual employee ‘Rammas’ responds to over 6.8mn enquiries in 6-yea ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan working closely with US to unlock climate ..

Pakistan working closely with US to unlock climate resilient ecosystem: Masood

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.