UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Indigenous Dead In Peru After Pandemic-related Clash With Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:30 AM

Two indigenous dead in Peru after pandemic-related clash with police

Lima, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Peruvian indigenous people angry over the pandemic and armed with spears assaulted a settlement for oil workers deep in the Amazon, triggering a police raid that left at least two natives dead, the government said Sunday.

Frustrated over oil spills and what they say is government neglect of natives during the coronavirus crisis, around 70 indigenous people tried to overrun the oil company settlement around midnight Saturday in a bid to halt work at a well in the remote town of Bretana in the Loreto region.

The indigenous people complain that the well, known as Lot 95 and operated by a Canadian-owned company called PetroTal, has caused pollution in their lands through a series of oil spills.

The company said after the clash it was suspending work at the site, where it employs about 100 people.

The Interior Ministry, which provided a toll from the clash, said six police officers and 11 native people were injured, besides the two native fatalities.

ORPIO, an umbrella organization representing indigenous people in the Peruvian part of the Amazon, said the attack was against "the oil company and the State because of neglect and abandonment of their loved ones through lack of treatment and medicine" in the pandemic.

There were differing accounts of how the violence started.

The ministry said that in addition to spears, the natives had shotguns and that the clash started when they opened fire with buckshot and wounded a police officer.

But ORPIO said it was police who fired first and that in the ensuing chaos, in the middle of the night, some officers ended up shooting at each other.

"Our indigenous brothers did not have firearms. They only carried spears as an ancestral tool of defense," ORPIO said in a statement.

"They wanted to take over the oil camp," it said.

The government said a prosecutor was with police who tried to repel the indigenous people's assault.

The pandemic has exacted an awful toll on the dozens of indigenous peoples that live in poverty in the Peruvian Amazon.

Authorities estimate that in Iquitos, for instance, the main city in the Peruvian Amazon, seven of every 10 people have been infected with the virus.

In May, its morgues were overflowing and hospitals were desperately short of oxygen tanks.

The Loreto region is one of the most vast and least populated in Peru, and one of the hardest-hit by the pandemic.

In the Amazon, there are few roads -- transport is mainly by river -- so the government has been airlifting in medical supplies.

Peru has suffered more than 20,000 deaths from the virus, putting it behind only Brazil and Mexico as the nations hit worst by the crisis sweeping the globe.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Police Interior Ministry Company Oil Loreto Iquitos Brazil Peru Mexico SITE May Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 August 2020

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

12 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

12 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

13 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.