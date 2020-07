Two killed in Azerbaijan-Armenia border clashes: Baku

Baku, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Armenian forces attacked Azerbaijani positions along the two countries' border on Sunday, using artillery fire and killing two Azerbaijani troops, Baku said.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said Armenia's "offensive" from its northern Tavush region was met with a "counterstrike" and retreated. "Two Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and five more wounded," it added.