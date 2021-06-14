Two Mali soldiers die in suspected militant ambush

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Two soldiers have been killed in an ambush by suspected militants and eight United Nations troops wounded by a landmine in conflict-riven Mali, military and UN sources said Sunday.

"Two of our men were killed by terrorists on Saturday night in an attack on one of our checkpoints, 60 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of Gao," a military official told AFP.

The word "terrorists" is regularly used to refer to Islamist militants, in a region struggling against grinding insurgency.

Another military official said two soldiers were killed and another was injured.

They were ambushed as they as moved between positions at the checkpoint, a security official said, also on condition of anonymity.

On Sunday, UN peacekeepers drove over an improvised explosive device (IED) near Douentza, in the centre of Mali, officials said.

Five of the eight hurt were in a serious condition.

IEDs are a favourite weapon of jihadists in the region.