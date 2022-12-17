UrduPoint.com

Two Police Officers With UN's Mali Mission Killed: Force

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Two police officers serving with the UN's MINUSMA mission in Mali were killed and four others wounded on Friday, the force said on social media, the latest blow to the deployment.

"A United Nations police patrol was attacked on December 16 in Timbuktu (northern Mali).

Two of our police officers, including a woman, lost their lives and four others were injured, one of them seriously," MINUSMA said in a tweet that "strongly condemned" the bloodshed.

Mali has been grappling with insurgency since 2012. Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

MINUSMA's future is in doubt as violence rages in the centre, north and east of Mali.

