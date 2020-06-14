Two UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali: UN

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Armed men have killed two UN peacekeepers in a region of northern Mali wracked by jihadist violence, the UN said Sunday.

A convoy of the UN peacekeeping mission travelling between the towns of Tessalit and Gao was attacked Saturday evening by "armed individuals" who killed two of the soldiers, the mission, known as MINUSMA, said in a statement.