UEFA Probes Alleged Euro 2020 Racist, Homophobic Incidents In Budapest

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

UEFA probes alleged Euro 2020 racist, homophobic incidents in Budapest

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :UEFA said Sunday it was opening an investigation into an allegedly homophobic banner and monkey noises at Hungary's first two Euro 2020 matches in Budapest.

European football's governing body said in a statement it was investigating "potential discriminatory incidents" in the Puskas Arena during Hungary's 3-0 defeat to Portugal on Tuesday and the 1-1 draw with France on Saturday.

A UEFA spokesman told AFP the first incident concerned a banner that was the subject of a complaint from the Fare anti-discrimination network.

The second incident refers to monkey cries heard at the France game.

The investigation comes after a UEFA source told AFP that it would consider moving the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final to Budapest from London if the British government refuses to grant VIPs exemption from Covid-19 quarantine measures.

Viktor Orban's right-wing Hungarian government last week passed a law banning the "promotion" of homosexuality to minors.

It outlaws any educational programmes or material in which homosexuality is mentioned.

