Uganda develops COVID-19 test kits, antivirals

KAMPALA, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Ugandan scientists have developed two COVID-19 diagnostic tests kits, antivirals and a bronchodilator in efforts to fight the virus, President Yoweri Museveni said here late Sunday.

In a televised address, Museveni said the scientists have developed three antivirals, which kill the virus and limit its damage to the body, two diagnostic tests to detect the virus and a bronchodilator to help difficult breathing.

Museveni said Ugandan scientists have developed seven products, six of which are under trial and one, an immune booster, is already being used.

Museveni said one of the two diagnostic test kits can give results in 30 minutes after taking the saliva sample.

He said the bronchodilator, a drug that will keep a patient's lung airways open without using ventilators, is being used now.

As of Sunday, Uganda registered a cumulative number of 20,145 COVID-19 cases, 8,989 recoveries and 201 deaths since the first case was reported on March 21 in the country, according to the Ministry of Health. Enditem