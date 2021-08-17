Uganda resumes airing lessons as schools remain closed amid COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAMPALA, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:Uganda on Tuesday resumed airing lessons on radio for upper Primary and secondary school levels as schools in the country remain closed due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The lessons airing on different stations across the country are expected to run through September, according to a statement from the ministry of education.

"Parents and guardians are, therefore, requested to support the learners with radio sets and to also allow them time to tune in to the various radio stations in order to attend the lessons," the ministry said.

Aisha Namaganda, a parent in the central district of Wakiso, said she had bought a small radio set for her daughter to enable her to attend Senior One lessons.

"She is ready but the problem is that where she has not understood, she will not be able to interact with the teacher," Namaganda told Xinhua in an interview.

She added that some subjects might not be easily understood through radio.