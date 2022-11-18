UrduPoint.com

Uganda Troops In Final Preparations Before Development To Eastern DRC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Uganda troops in final preparations before development to eastern DRC

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Ugandan military contingent is making final preparations before deployment to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where it will join counterparts from East African nations.

The Ugandan military spokesperson's office tweeted on Thursday saying the troops were in the final touches before deployment under the East African Community (EAC) Regional Force.

"The force is currently undergoing final mentoring before they are inserted into eastern DRC to join their Kenyan counterparts already in Goma," the spokesperson's office said.

The deployment of the EAC Regional Force in eastern DRC follows a decision endorsed and adopted by regional leaders at the third EAC Heads of State Conclave on Peace and Security in eastern DRC held in the Kenyan capital Nairobi in June. The regional force will conduct operations within the eastern DRC to contain the threats by rebel groups.

Related Topics

Goma Nairobi Democratic Republic Of The Congo June From

Recent Stories

Suniel Shetty regrets over frequent celebrity deat ..

Suniel Shetty regrets over frequent celebrity deaths in gym

9 minutes ago
 Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoa ..

Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar in "Rawalpindi Expre ..

20 minutes ago
 Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

41 minutes ago
 Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

41 minutes ago
 PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

1 hour ago
 Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.