Uganda troops in final preparations before development to eastern DRC

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Ugandan military contingent is making final preparations before deployment to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where it will join counterparts from East African nations.

The Ugandan military spokesperson's office tweeted on Thursday saying the troops were in the final touches before deployment under the East African Community (EAC) Regional Force.

"The force is currently undergoing final mentoring before they are inserted into eastern DRC to join their Kenyan counterparts already in Goma," the spokesperson's office said.

The deployment of the EAC Regional Force in eastern DRC follows a decision endorsed and adopted by regional leaders at the third EAC Heads of State Conclave on Peace and Security in eastern DRC held in the Kenyan capital Nairobi in June. The regional force will conduct operations within the eastern DRC to contain the threats by rebel groups.