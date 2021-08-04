UrduPoint.com

Uganda's Peruth Chemutai Wins Women's Olympic 3000m Steeplechase Gold

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Tokyo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Uganda's Peruth Chemutai outstripped the field to win the women's Olympic 3000m steeplechase gold on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Ugandan timed 9min 01.45sec at the Olympic Stadium, outsprinting American Courtney Frerichs with 250 metres to go to win comfortably.

Frerichs claimed silver in 9:04.79 with Kenyan Hyvin Kiyeng taking bronze (9:05.39).

