UK brings in travel restrictions over new COVID variant concerns

LONDON, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:Britain is bringing in travel restrictions for six African countries due to a new COVID variant that experts have called "really awful", health authorities said Sunday.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: "UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency) is investigating a new variant. More data is needed but we're taking precautions now.

"The British government has added South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia to the country's travel red list. Flights from these nations to Britain have been suspended until 4 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Sunday until hotel quarantine is up and running.

Passengers arriving in Britain from these countries from 0400 GMT on Sunday will be required to book and pay for a government-approved hotel to quarantine for 10 days. The British government has urged anyone who has arrived from these countries recently to get tested.