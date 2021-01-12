UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Condemns Chinese 'barbarism' Against Uighur Minority

Tue 12th January 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain on Tuesday accused China of human rights violations against its Uighur minority, as it announced new rules to ban imports of goods suspected of using forced labour.

The abuses were "on an industrial scale", Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told parliament, adding that Britain had a "moral duty to respond".

"It is truly horrific barbarism we had hoped lost to another era, in practice today as we speak, in one of the leading members of the international community."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

