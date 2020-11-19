UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Detains Dozens Of Albanian Migrants After Boat Interception

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

UK detains dozens of Albanian migrants after boat interception

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :British police and immigration officials arrested 72 people, including 69 Albanian migrants, on Wednesday after intercepting a fishing boat off the coast of eastern England.

The joint operation, involving the National Crime Agency (NCA), Border Force and Immigration Enforcement, saw the 30-metre vessel stopped in waters near Great Yarmouth late Tuesday.

The boat had sailed from the Ostend area of Belgium, and was accompanied into Harwich harbour in Essex, according to the NCA.

There officials arrested three crew members -- a Latvian national and two Ukrainians -- on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration.

Meanwhile the 69 Albanians were arrested for suspected immigration offences.

"This was clearly a significant incident and a significant attempt to breach the UK's border controls," NCA Deputy Director of Investigations Craig Naylor said in a statement.

"We are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle people smuggling networks, and prevent them from exploiting migrants for profit."Britain has faced a spike in illegal migration this year, but this has been largely focused on the cross-Channel route from northern France to the coastline of Kent in southeast England.

Related Topics

Police France Yarmouth Craig United Kingdom Belgium Albanian Border All From

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

1 hour ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

2 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain urges Israel-Palestinian peace in historic ..

1 hour ago

Pak economy starts rapid recovery : State Bank of ..

1 hour ago

UK lorry driver claims innocence in Vietnamese mig ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.