UK economy recovers to above pre-pandemic level: data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Britain's economy has surpassed its pre-pandemic level after recording strong growth in November, official data showed Friday.

"Gross domestic product is estimated to have grown by 0.

9 percent in November 2021 and is above its pre-coronavirus pandemic level for the first time," the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The UK economy is 0.7 percent above its level in February 2020, the ONS added.

"It's amazing to see the size of the economy back to pre-pandemic levels in November -- a testament to the grit and determination of the British people," said finance minister Rishi Sunak.