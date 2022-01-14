UrduPoint.com

UK Economy Recovers To Above Pre-pandemic Level: Data

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 01:20 PM

UK economy recovers to above pre-pandemic level: data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Britain's economy has surpassed its pre-pandemic level after recording strong growth in November, official data showed Friday.

"Gross domestic product is estimated to have grown by 0.

9 percent in November 2021 and is above its pre-coronavirus pandemic level for the first time," the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

The UK economy is 0.7 percent above its level in February 2020, the ONS added.

"It's amazing to see the size of the economy back to pre-pandemic levels in November -- a testament to the grit and determination of the British people," said finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Related Topics

United Kingdom February November 2020

Recent Stories

The Gorgeous vivo V23e — Tech Gurus’ Opinion

The Gorgeous vivo V23e — Tech Gurus’ Opinion

8 minutes ago
 Taliban Delegation Heads for Turkmenistan for Trad ..

Taliban Delegation Heads for Turkmenistan for Trade, Energy Talks - Source

15 minutes ago
 UNICEF, UNDP with support from SoLF launch Youth C ..

UNICEF, UNDP with support from SoLF launch Youth Challenge in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Inflation in Argentina Jumps 50.9% in 2021 Becomin ..

Inflation in Argentina Jumps 50.9% in 2021 Becoming Highest Figure in Latin Amer ..

26 minutes ago
 North Korea Fires Presumably 2 Ballistic Missiles ..

North Korea Fires Presumably 2 Ballistic Missiles From North Pyongan Province - ..

26 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif says PTI govt imposed mini-budget o ..

Shehbaz Sharif says PTI govt imposed mini-budget on already suffering public

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.