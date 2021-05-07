UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK MPs To Question Ex-PM Cameron Over Lobbying Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

UK MPs to question ex-PM Cameron over lobbying row

London, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Britain's former prime minister David Cameron and financier Lex Greensill will face long-awaited questions from lawmakers next week about claims of improper government lobbying, parliament said Friday.

Cameron advised the Australian businessman's firm Greensill Capital and sought government support for the stricken company last year by texting finance minister Rishi Sunak, bypassing official channels.

Cameron, who was prime minister from 2010 until he resigned after Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, has admitted he acted in error but denies any impropriety.

Greensill faces questions at the powerful Treasury Committee next Tuesday while Cameron follows on Thursday, according to the UK parliament agenda published on Friday.

Committee chairman Mel Stride said the body is determined to discover whether Britain's finance ministry "responded appropriately" to all lobbying on the firm's behalf.

Greensill Capital filed for insolvency in March. Its clients included steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel, which employs thousands of workers around the world.

Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a senior lawyer to investigate Cameron's lobbying for the firm in April.

That inquiry comes as his ruling Conservative government faces broader allegations of cronyism and a lack of transparency.

In recent months it has emerged that firms with government contacts were more likely to be awarded contracts for supplying personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

A row over text messages with billionaire businessman James Dyson and who paid for the costly renovation of the prime minister's official residence have further fueled "sleaze" claims against Johnson's government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament European Union Company United Kingdom David Cameron March April 2016 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.