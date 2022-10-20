UrduPoint.com

UK PM On Brink As Political Chaos Deepens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

UK PM on brink as political chaos deepens

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday faced more calls from her own party to step down after a key minister quit and lawmakers rebelled during "a day of extraordinary mayhem".

Truss is being urged to resign just six weeks into office after a forced U-turn on disastrous tax cuts that caused a market meltdown during an already severe cost-of-living crisis.

Right-wing broadsheet The Times reported the prime minister was "clinging to power", and cited a Truss supporter in her cabinet as saying: "It's terminal." Its tabloid sister paper The Sun ran the front page headline "Broken", saying Truss's "authority is in tatters after a day of extraordinary mayhem".

Conservative peer Ed Vaizey said the "only way out of this mess is for Liz Truss to stand down and for somebody to be appointed as prime minister by Conservative MPs.

" The party could avoid a lengthy leadership contest by consolidating around a single replacement, but Truss has shown no sign of being willing to resign.

If she resigned this would lead to a Tory leadership contest that could be shortened if Tory MPs could agree on a single replacement. Otherwise the MPs could unite to trigger a no-confidence vote.

The fresh calls came a day after Truss's interior minister Suella Braverman left following just six weeks in office, ostensibly for sending an official document in a personal email but using her resignation message to attack Truss.

Her sacking was the second reshuffle this month after Truss sacked close ally Kwasi Kwarteng over the tax cut debacle, replacing him with Jeremy Hunt, who swiftly reversed almost all the policy announcements.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Interior Minister Vote Lead Market All From Cabinet Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day o ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

60 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournamen ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournament through injury

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive target for Netherlands

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

3 hours ago
 Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition Initiative

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.