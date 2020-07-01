UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK PM Pledges 'infrastructure Revolution' For Virus Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:50 AM

UK PM pledges 'infrastructure revolution' for virus crisis

Dudley, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Tuesday to deliver an "infrastructure revolution" to help Britain build its way out of the economic devastation of the coronavirus outbreak.

But his optimistic message was thin on detail and reminiscent of last year's election pledges.

And it was overshadowed by the first local lockdown since an easing of measures was announced, because of a spike in cases in the city of Leicester, central England.

Shops which only reopened two weeks ago after being shut for more than three months were forced to close again, and travel was restricted to the city.

Johnson tried to harness the can-do spirit that US president Franklin D. Roosevelt adopted when he introduced a "New Deal" for tackling the Great Depression 90 years ago.

"This is a programme for jobs, jobs, jobs because it's by building, building, building... that we will get the jobs this nation needs," he said after touring a construction site in Dudley, 40 miles (64 kilometres) in the West Midlands, central England.

"It sounds like a New Deal, and all I can say is, if that is so then that is how it is meant to sound ... because that is what the times demand." He promised £1 billion ($1.2 billion) for school repairs and a further £4 billion for "shovel-ready" projects from road maintenance to public transport in what he said was a new "infrastructure revolution" that would also build new homes.

- 'Neglected and unloved' - Johnson's message was thin on detail, particularly on jobs, and in part repackaged broad-brush promises his Conservative party made before December's general election.

He pledged again to spread the wealth more fairly from London to economically struggling regions that traditionally supported the opposition Labour party.

"Too many parts of this country have felt left behind, neglected, unloved," he said.

That pledge helped Johnson secure a record 80-seat parliamentary majority that enabled him in January to take Britain out of the European Union after repeated delays.

But Britain is now dealing with Europe's deadliest virus outbreak and the worst economic contraction among the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialised states.

And Johnson's once soaring approval ratings slipped into negative territory in a YouGov poll this month.

Opposition leaders said the £5 billion announced on Tuesday was simply bringing forward some of the money promised in a spending plan his government had already unveiled for the coming five years.

"What's been announced amounts to less than £100 per person, and it's the re-announcement of many manifesto pledges and commitments," opposition Labour party leader Kier Starmer said.

The CBI business lobby's director Carolyn Fairbairn said "a restorative injection of infrastructure investment" could help the UK economy.

But "the reality is that longer-term plans will falter without continued help for firms", she warned.

- Local lockdown - Johnson's rambunctious style and oratoratorical flourishes have appealed to Britons tired of ceaseless battles over Brexit that dragged on for nearly four years.

The 56-year-old former journalist remains popular in his party and has commanding control of Britain's political agenda.

But he has faced criticism for Britain having the world's third-highest virus death toll in the outbreak -- now officially at 43,730 -- and for his handling of the lockdown.

Labour's Starmer has accused Johnson of falling "asleep at the wheel" -- and the Leicester lockdown will be a further test of his strategy to fight the disease.

It will mean the city's pubs and restaurants will not fully reopen along with those across the rest on England from this weekend.

Johnson expects the reopening to help ease the economy back to life.

Revised official data released on Tuesday showed Britain had suffered its biggest quarterly contraction for more than 40 years.

That data only included the first full week of the lockdown and subsequent damage is set to be considerably worse.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Business Europe European Union Road London Leicester United Kingdom SITE Money Brexit January December All From Government Billion Jobs Election 2018 Opposition Labour Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

41 minutes ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

3 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.