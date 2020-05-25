UrduPoint.com
UK PM's Aide Cummings Says Acted 'reasonably And Legally' During Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 09:20 PM

UK PM's aide Cummings says acted 'reasonably and legally' during lockdown

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top adviser Domonic Cummings said Monday he acted "reasonably and legally" despite mounting pressure on him to resign for allegedly breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.

"I don't think there is one rule for me and one rule for all people," Cummings told reporters in his first official press conference on the job. "In all circumstances, I believe I behaved reasonably and legally."

