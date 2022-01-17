UK Police Arrest Two Teenagers Over Texas Synagogue Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 08:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The UK's counter terrorism police said they detained two teenagers on Sunday evening in connection with the hostage-taking incident by a British national in a Texas synagogue over the weekend.
"Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester this evening. They remain in custody for questioning," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.