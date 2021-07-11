UK reports another 32,367 coronavirus cases

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Britain has reported another 32,367 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,089,893, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another 34 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,399. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Nearly 87 percent of the country's adults have been inoculated with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 65 percent have had their second jab, according to the latest figures.

Ministers are considering exempting fully vaccinated National Health Service (NHS) staff in England from having to self-isolate if they are traced as a COVID contact, BBC reported Saturday.

BBC quoted anonymous sources as saying that no decision had been taken and ministers wanted to see evidence the move would be safe.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that from Aug. 16, people in England who have received two doses will no longer have to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.