UK Reports Another 39,906 Corona-virus Cases

Fri 23rd July 2021

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Britain has reported another 39,906 corona-virus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 5,602,321, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also recorded another 84 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now standing at 128,980. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

England has recently lifted most COVID-19 restrictions as part of the final step of the road-map out of the lock-down. Scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase likelihood of dangerous variants.

The average number of daily cases in England is around 41,000, and hospitalizations and deaths are rising too although at a much lower level than during previous waves, said Nadhim Zahawi, the minister for COVID-19 vaccine deployment. He made the remarks when updating members of the parliament on Thursday.

Regarding the NHS (national health service) COVID-19 pass, he said:" Anyone can access a pass via the NHS app on the NHS website or by calling 119 and asking for a letter to demonstrate vaccine status.

People will also be able to demonstrate proof of a negative test result." Although the government do not encourage its use in essential settings, like supermarkets, other businesses and organization in England can adopt the pass as a means of entry where it is suitable for their venue or premises and when they can see its potential to keep their clients or their customers safe, according to Zahawi.

But for proprietors of venues and events where large numbers are likely to gather and likely to mix with people from outside their households for prolonged periods deploying the pass is the right thing to do, he said.

About 88 percent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 69 percent have received two doses, according to the latest figures.To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

